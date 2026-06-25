Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push

June 25 : The artificial intelligence head of French telecoms group Orange has left the company to join U.S. AI startup Anthropic, he said on Thursday.

• Steve Jarrett, Orange's Chief AI officer, said he has accepted a job at Anthropic, without disclosing his new title

• Jarrett had been with the European telecoms group since 2019

• He will start at Anthropic on August 25 and will be based in Paris, according to a LinkedIn post

• Jarrett will initially help the company to "better understand and adapt" its products to the needs of the European and African market

• Anthropic opened its sixth European office in Milan last month

• The maker of the Claude and Mythos AI models, set to go public this year, is expanding in the continent amid plans to triple its international workforce