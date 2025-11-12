Logo
Logo

Business

Anthropic to invest $50 billion to build data centers in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic to invest $50 billion to build data centers in US

Anthropic to invest $50 billion to build data centers in US

Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Nov 2025 11:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AI startup Anthropic said on Wednesday it would invest $50 billion in building data centers in the U.S. as the company races to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement