SAN FRANCISCO: Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday (Nov 19), in what could become one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years.

The company behind the Claude chatbot has emerged as one of the fastest-growing players in the AI sector, fuelled by surging demand from businesses adopting generative AI tools.

The listing would give retail investors an opportunity to buy shares directly in one of the world's leading AI companies. Investor demand has been strong ahead of its planned debut, with Bloomberg reporting that the IPO had attracted orders for nearly seven times the shares available.

Anthropic is reportedly targeting a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion in its IPO and raising up to US$64 billion, with shares priced between US$70 and US$78 each.

It reported a more than 1,100 per cent surge in quarterly revenue on Nov 2 ahead of going public on Wall Street.

Revenue reached US$17 billion in the third quarter this year, up from US$1.4 billion a year earlier. Net loss reached US$23.3 billion in the July to September period, largely due to non-cash accounting charges linked to the company's rising valuation.

Its growth has been driven largely by enterprise customers. According to Anthropic's IPO filing, more than half of Fortune 500 companies and over 30 per cent of Global 2000 firms now use its products.

They generated at least US$100,000 each in revenue for Anthropic over the 12 months ended Sep 30.