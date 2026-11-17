Anthropic IPO puts AI boom to the test
Analysts say Anthropic's IPO could offer one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors remain convinced by AI's rapid growth despite mounting concerns over infrastructure spending, energy use and regulation.
SAN FRANCISCO: Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday (Nov 19), in what could become one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years.
The company behind the Claude chatbot has emerged as one of the fastest-growing players in the AI sector, fuelled by surging demand from businesses adopting generative AI tools.
The listing would give retail investors an opportunity to buy shares directly in one of the world's leading AI companies. Investor demand has been strong ahead of its planned debut, with Bloomberg reporting that the IPO had attracted orders for nearly seven times the shares available.
Anthropic is reportedly targeting a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion in its IPO and raising up to US$64 billion, with shares priced between US$70 and US$78 each.
It reported a more than 1,100 per cent surge in quarterly revenue on Nov 2 ahead of going public on Wall Street.
Revenue reached US$17 billion in the third quarter this year, up from US$1.4 billion a year earlier. Net loss reached US$23.3 billion in the July to September period, largely due to non-cash accounting charges linked to the company's rising valuation.
Its growth has been driven largely by enterprise customers. According to Anthropic's IPO filing, more than half of Fortune 500 companies and over 30 per cent of Global 2000 firms now use its products.
They generated at least US$100,000 each in revenue for Anthropic over the 12 months ended Sep 30.
"This company is garnering more revenues and growing revenue faster than any company ever has," said Cory Johnson, chief market strategist at Epistrophy Capital Research.
"AI change is happening right now and you can see it in the numbers from Anthropic."
But even as investors prepare for the blockbuster listing, questions are mounting over whether the infrastructure needed to power AI's expansion could face growing political and public resistance.
Anthropic’s filing shows it has committed to spend about US$895 billion, mostly on computing power, much of it over the next five years.
AI companies are investing heavily in data centres to power increasingly sophisticated models, but they have become a political issue in some parts of the United States.
DATA CENTRE AND JOB CONCERNS
Critics have raised concerns about higher electricity bills, water pollution and the impact of such centres on the environment and nearby communities.
They have also questioned tax breaks for developments that create relatively few permanent jobs.
Several Democrat winners from the recent US midterm elections, including incoming Texas Senator James Talarico and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, have pledged stricter oversight of data centre development.
“The midterms really show that the American public is not on board with the project that Silicon Valley is trying to basically foist on everybody,” said Paris Marx, host of the Tech Won't Save Us podcast.
“Now the question is, (we) have all these candidates who have been elected on pledges to more strictly regulate, but also to bring forward moratoriums on data centre construction. And so, will those regulations actually come to pass?” he asked.
The industry's impact on workers is also under scrutiny, with concerns that AI could reduce entry-level jobs.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned in April that the “middle is shrinking fast”, referring to what she described as “routinely starter jobs for young people”.
On AI-related job displacement, Harrison Rolfes, senior research analyst at financial data platform PitchBook, said: “The industry is selling a product whose success may provoke a political response that actually limits it.
“So, investors should really treat it as a real constraint on long-term growth, not just public relations.”
TEST OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE
Investors have become more cautious following a sharp global sell-off in AI-related stocks after the US midterms, while the regulatory outlook remains uncertain.
But analysts say the sell-off reflected a correction in AI valuations rather than evidence that the AI investment cycle is over.
Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at brokerage Saxo, noted that the markets are distinguishing between companies with strong earnings visibility and those whose growth expectations depend on “uninterrupted AI infrastructure spending”.
Anthropic’s IPO is expected to serve as a major test of investor confidence in AI, with IPOX research associate Lukas Muehlbauer saying the upcoming listing will “establish a benchmark for valuing leading AI labs” as well as influence “confidence in companies funding the AI infrastructure build-out”.
While PitchBook’s Rolfes warned that the AI industry has “committed to building faster than its revenue, its communities and its power grid can reliably absorb”, Anthropic has sought to address some of those concerns in its roughly 400-page filing.
More than 90 pages have been devoted to risks, including those facing an industry that has seen a string of reports in recent months of AI systems behaving in unexpected and harmful ways.
Amid concerns around regulation, energy use and the broader economic impact of AI, analysts say Anthropic's market debut will offer one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the industry's rapid growth can justify the enormous costs required to sustain it.