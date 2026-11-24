Nov 23 : Anthropic said on Monday it has launched Claude Ship to help developers ship code faster by reviewing changes, fixing problems and deciding which ones can be added to the main code based on rules set by a team.

Here are more details:

• Claude Ship has three parts: Code Review, which is already available, and two new tools in beta testing: PR Steward and Claude Approvals

• Code Review checks proposed code changes and flags problems

• PR Steward helps resolve failed automated checks on a code change, conflicts between code changes and reviewer comments

• The tool, which is designed to assist developers and not to approve or merge code changes on its own, explains the changes it makes and how to undo them

• Claude Approvals can approve routine changes on its own if team rules allow, and send riskier ones to a human

• Claude Ship is available from Monday on Claude Team and Enterprise plans for projects on GitHub