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Anthropic launches Claude Tag in Slack with plans for wider rollout
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Anthropic launches Claude Tag in Slack with plans for wider rollout

Anthropic launches Claude Tag in Slack with plans for wider rollout

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Jun 2026 01:02AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 02:17AM)
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June 23 : Anthropic on Tuesday launched an artificial intelligence agent inside Salesforce's Slack app that can work alongside employees in group chats, deepening its push into the enterprise market that has emerged as a key battleground for AI startups.

Called Claude Tag, the tool lets users summon the company's AI agent into a Slack thread by typing "@Claude," where it can read conversations, break down tasks and proactively flag relevant updates across an organization without being asked.

The agent, which will retain context over time, is available in beta for Claude Enterprise and Claude Team customers, with plans to expand to other platforms, Anthropic said.

The move is the latest by Anthropic to build on strong early demand for its AI tools from businesses, which has helped push up its valuation to $965 billion, surpassing that of OpenAI. Anthropic earlier this month filed confidentially for an initial public offering. 

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Anthropic said administrators can tightly control the data and tools that Claude Tag can access in each channel.

Rob Seaman, general manager of Slack, in a statement said the move was "making AI multiplayer. Instead of a private back-and-forth, Claude Tag shows up in the open."

Cat Wu, Anthropic's head of product for Claude Code, said in an interview:  "A lot of the capabilities did exist, but actually the form factor of being able to tag it the same way that you would a coworker is really powerful."

For instance, Wu said she gave her own Claude Tag access to Gmail so it reads her messages, flags when an important person writes to her, and then posts to her on Slack, where she said she is more responsive.

Anthropic is aiming to bring this capability to other platforms in the coming weeks, she said.

Source: Reuters
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