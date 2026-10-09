Logo
Logo

Business

Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude

Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude
FILE PHOTO: An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
09 Oct 2026 03:01AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 8 : Anthropic on Thursday launched tools that allow users to create data dashboards and animations through Claude, as AI companies vie to broaden their suite of workplace productivity applications.

Here are some details:

• Claude Dashboards, available in beta on paid plans, connects to business data platforms and customer-management systems, enabling users to build live dashboards and analyses from plain-language queries

• Claude Motion, in beta for Team and Enterprise customers, allows users to create editable animations and export them as video files

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Anthropic said the tools were aimed at helping users analyze business data and create visual content without coding

• The company also made its Claude Docs, Slides and Design tools generally available across all Claude plans after beta testing

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement