Anthropic launches third Claude 5.5 model, expanding AI lineup before planned IPO

Oct 7 : Anthropic on Wednesday launched Claude Haiku 5.5, the third model in its Claude 5.5 family in the past month, expanding its artificial intelligence lineup ahead of a planned IPO.

Here are some details:

• Haiku 5.5 is built for tasks such as classification, summarization and extraction, including live support, voice agents and in-app assistants. It costs 75 per cent less than its predecessor, Haiku 4.5.

• The new model is priced at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens for prompts under 100,000 tokens, rising to $0.50 and $2.50, respectively, for longer prompts.

• The company said it is Anthropic's first Haiku with built-in safeguards for a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests, and added that most everyday tasks would not be impacted.