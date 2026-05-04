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Anthropic nears $1.5 billion AI joint venture with Wall Street firms, WSJ reports 
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Business

Anthropic nears $1.5 billion AI joint venture with Wall Street firms, WSJ reports 

Anthropic nears $1.5 billion AI joint venture with Wall Street firms, WSJ reports 

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

04 May 2026 10:40AM
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May 3 : Anthropic is finalizing an about $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and a handful of other Wall Street firms to sell artificial-intelligence tools to private-equity-backed companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are anchoring the deal, and each company is expected to invest roughly $300 million, the report said, adding that Goldman Sachs is also set to be a founding investor, putting in around $150 million. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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