NEW YORK, Nov 23 : Anthropic's newly listed options drew brisk trading on Monday in a strong start for the AI developer's new derivatives market, though well short of the record SpaceX options set when they launched earlier this year.

Some 500,000 Anthropic contracts changed hands by 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), making the company one of the 20 most heavily traded names in the options market on Monday, according to options analytics service Mercury Alerts.

Options offer investors a relatively low-cost way to gain exposure to a company's stock. They can be used to hedge against risk or to speculate on price movements.

"Early trading in Anthropic options was heavy but balanced: calls and puts traded one for one, and buyers and sellers were close to even," said Mercury Alerts founder Harmeet Goindi, noting that the initial trading lacked a clear directional bias.

While trading volume was robust, it fell short of the record of 1.8 million contracts traded at the launch of options on SpaceX in June.

Monday's broader market rally, which lifted AI-linked stocks, may have stolen some of the trading interest in Anthropic's options, traders said.

"The news about Jensen Huang's reinstatement likely pulled attention away," Daniel Dolnik, a trader at Optiver in Chicago, said, referring to the Nvidia CEO.

The lack of weekly contracts, which are likely to launch in the coming days and are popular with retail traders, may also have kept volumes in check, traders said.

"We're not seeing anything close to the sort of speculation in far upside strikes that we saw in the early days of SpaceX," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

"That may be because Anthropic lacks the 'Musk' factor that brings enthusiasm to almost anything in his orbit," said Sosnick, referring to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Options prices indicate that traders expect Anthropic shares to be volatile.

"The options are pricing moves of about 6 per cent a day," Mercury Alerts' Goindi said.

Anthropic shares were last down 3.6 per cent at $85.68.