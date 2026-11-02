Anthropic plans to sell $3.5 billion of shares to Japan investors in IPO, filing shows

TOKYO, Nov 2 : AI lab Anthropic will sell up to 552.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) worth of shares in Japan as part of its US public listing, a filing showed on Monday.

• The new shares issued to Japanese investors will go to raise working capital and fund operating expenses and capital expenditure, the filing said

• The filing did not state the size or valuation of the IPO. Some investors have discussed a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the company, Reuters has reported

• At SpaceX's IPO in June - the world's largest ever - investors in Japan secured shares worth $2.2 billion of $75 billion raised

($1 = 157.8200 yen)