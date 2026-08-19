Anthropic prepares supervoting power for founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports

Aug 18 : Anthropic has been preparing to give CEO Dario Amodei and other co-founders a class of stock with extra voting power to help insulate them from external shareholder pressure, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

It would be the first time Anthropic's leaders would have extra voting power. The Claude maker's co-founders hold relatively small ownership in the company, compared to founders of other tech firms.

The company is also planning to maintain its existing body of non-shareholder trustees with a special class of stock to elect a majority of members to the company's board of directors, according to the report.

The specifics of the voting arrangements could not be learned, and the plans could still change, the report said.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The plans are part of Anthropic's efforts to shore up its unusual governance structure ahead of a planned initial public offering, which could come as soon as late September and may be the biggest IPO in history, The Information reported.