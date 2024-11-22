Anthropic receives additional $4 billion investment from Amazon

:Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic said on Friday it has raised an additional $4 billion investment from longtime backer Amazon.com, underscoring Big Tech's growing genAI investments.

This will bring Amazon's total investment in Anthropic to $8 billion, while maintaining its position as a minority investor, the company said.

Amazon's AWS unit will also be Anthropic's official cloud provider.

Anthropic also said it is working with AWS' Annapurna Labs on the development of future generations of Amazon's Trainium chips and plans to train its foundational models on the hardware.