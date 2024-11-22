Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Anthropic receives additional $4 billion investment from Amazon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Anthropic receives additional $4 billion investment from Amazon

Anthropic receives additional $4 billion investment from Amazon

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

22 Nov 2024 10:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic said on Friday it has raised an additional $4 billion investment from longtime backer Amazon.com, underscoring Big Tech's growing genAI investments.

This will bring Amazon's total investment in Anthropic to $8 billion, while maintaining its position as a minority investor, the company said.

Amazon's AWS unit will also be Anthropic's official cloud provider.

Anthropic also said it is working with AWS' Annapurna Labs on the development of future generations of Amazon's Trainium chips and plans to train its foundational models on the hardware.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement