Anthropic revenue jumps to $16.8 billion in third quarter, FT reports

Oct 14 : Anthropic told investors its third-quarter revenue jumped to $16.8 billion and that it turned a profit in the quarter, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 14 : Anthropic told investors its third-quarter revenue jumped to $16.8 billion and that it turned a profit in the quarter, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
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