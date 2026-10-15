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Anthropic revenue jumps to $16.8 billion in third quarter, FT reports
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Business

Anthropic revenue jumps to $16.8 billion in third quarter, FT reports

Anthropic revenue jumps to $16.8 billion in third quarter, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

15 Oct 2026 06:14AM
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Oct 14 : Anthropic told investors its third-quarter revenue jumped to $16.8 billion and that it turned a profit in the quarter, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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