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Anthropic seeks Palantir-style voting control for seven co-founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports
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Anthropic seeks Palantir-style voting control for seven co-founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports

Anthropic seeks Palantir-style voting control for seven co-founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Sep 2026 06:23AM
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Sept 24 : Anthropic is asking shareholders to approve a new corporate structure that would award CEO Dario Amodei and his six cofounders a special class of shares giving them collective voting control in most corporate matters, The Information reported on Thursday.

The new arrangement, which emulates a founder-control structure at Palantir, would grant the co-founders a combined 50.1 per cent of voting power, as long as three of the seven co-founders retain a minimum number of shares in the company, as per the report. 

Source: Reuters
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