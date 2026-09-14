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Anthropic selects Nasdaq for IPO, Business Insider reports
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Business

Anthropic selects Nasdaq for IPO, Business Insider reports

Anthropic selects Nasdaq for IPO, Business Insider reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Sep 2026 12:23AM
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Sept 13 : U.S. tech startup Anthropic has selected Nasdaq for its potential initial public offering, Business Insider reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the company's plans.

Source: Reuters
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