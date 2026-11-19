The strong demand comes even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.

Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman whom US intelligence reportedly believes could be a Chinese spy.

“Anthropic’s IPO is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning,” Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co said in a note, adding that Nvidia’s troubles had cast a shadow over the sector at a time when investors were very nervous about tech stocks.

Wall Street is also digesting the US midterm election results, which gave control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats, who are more wary of AI.

Earlier estimates had put Anthropic's valuation as high as US$2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Anthropic's Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their potential to help cure diseases and solve hard problems but also feared for their capacity to destabilise societies and replace human workers.

The five-year-old company's revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching US$17 billion in the third quarter, up from US$1.4 billion a year earlier. Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding.

Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now the company’s chief executive and president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

The offering falls short of the record US$75 billion that Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised in June at a valuation of US$1.77 trillion. SpaceX’s total later rose to US$86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares.

Seven tech companies, including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, have agreed to buy US$26 billion of non-voting shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement.

The companies are investors in Anthropic or major suppliers of its computing power and have a lot riding on the IPO.