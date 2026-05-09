Anthropic signs $1.8 billion AI cloud deal with Akamai, Bloomberg News reports

May 8 : Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has signed a $1.8 billion computing deal with Akamai Technologies to meet surging demand for its AI software, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• Akamai shares rose 25 per cent on Thursday after the company had disclosed a long-term cloud deal with a frontier model provider, without naming the partner, in its earnings statement.

• In regular trading on Friday, the stock was up about 28 per cent at $149.05.

• Both Akamai and Anthropic declined comment.

• The cloud and cybersecurity firm forecast second-quarter revenue of between $1.08 billion and $1.10 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $1.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• CEO Tom Leighton told Reuters that Akamai is in a good position to secure access to all the components, CPUs and GPUs, even as component prices have risen.

• On Wednesday, Anthropic said it had reached a deal to tap the computing resources of Elon Musk's SpaceX, marking a rapprochement with a one-time critic and a boost for both companies in the competitive artificial intelligence race.