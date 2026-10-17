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Anthropic signs lease for first Canadian data center
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Anthropic signs lease for first Canadian data center

Anthropic signs lease for first Canadian data center

Anthropic’s logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic’s office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

17 Oct 2026 06:57AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2026 07:05AM)
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Oct 16 : Anthropic has signed a lease with EverWind for data center capacity at Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, marking the Claude maker’s first data center agreement in Canada, a company executive said on Friday.

Here are some more details:

• Separately, EverWind unveiled plans to invest more than C$10 billion in the data center campus and wind power projects in Nova Scotia, calling it the largest privately funded investment in the province’s history.

• Data centers have faced criticism over their heavy power and water use and the strain they place on local infrastructure.

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• Jacob Glick, Anthropic’s head of public policy for Canada, said the company would protect ratepayers and water resources while ensuring local communities benefit.

• Anthropic spent $7.33 billion on computing and infrastructure last year, a threefold surge from 2024.

• The company is preparing for a US IPO that could value it at more than $2 trillion, although New York City Comptroller Mark Levine has urged it to delay the offering over safety and governance concerns.

Source: Reuters
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