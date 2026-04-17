Anthropic talks to EU, including on its cyber security models, Commission says

BRUSSELS, April 17 : U.S.-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is currently in discussion with the European Commission on its different models, including its cyber security ones, which are not yet available in the EU, the Commission said on Friday.

Anthropic has already committed to respect the European Union's general purpose artificial intelligence code of practice, spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels.

"In this framework, there is an obligation to assess and mitigate risks that could come from a service that may or may not be offered in Europe," he said.