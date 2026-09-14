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Anthropic tells investors it will be profitable for second straight quarter, FT reports
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Business

Anthropic tells investors it will be profitable for second straight quarter, FT reports

Anthropic tells investors it will be profitable for second straight quarter, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Sep 2026 06:54AM
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Sept 13 : Anthropic has told shareholders that its adjusted operating income will be positive for a second straight quarter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing multiple people with knowledge of the matter.

Anthropic's gross margins are above 80 per cent before accounting for revenue shared with distribution partners, including Amazon, and the cost of training its model, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours. 

Source: Reuters
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