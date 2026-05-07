Anthropic unveils 'dreaming' feature to help its AI agents self-improve

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6 : Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on Wednesday touted a new feature for its Claude AI, which it calls "dreaming."

Available as a research preview, "dreaming" comes with its software for managing agents, or AI programs that perform tasks with little human involvement.

The feature's goal is self-improvement. It can review agents' work in between sessions, unearth patterns, and update files that store user preferences and other context, Anthropic said.

Pegged to its San Francisco developer conference, the new feature is a part of Anthropic's efforts to win business customers, on the heels of an uptick in popularity for its AI-powered coding agent.

On Tuesday, the startup unveiled 10 financially focused AI agents at an event in New York, in which it said the tech sector represented its largest source of enterprise revenue, followed by financial institutions.

Moves by the Google and Amazon.com-backed startup have hammered software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks as the market expects AI to disrupt legacy businesses.

Anthropic announced wider availability for other features as well, such as one for its AI agent to break down and delegate tasks to other, specialist agents.