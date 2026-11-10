Logo
Logo

Business

Anthropic unveils new Fable, Mythos models as competition heats up ahead of IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic unveils new Fable, Mythos models as competition heats up ahead of IPO

Anthropic unveils new Fable, Mythos models as competition heats up ahead of IPO

FILE PHOTO: An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

10 Nov 2026 04:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 9 : Anthropic on Monday unveiled two new AI models, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, as the OpenAI rival looks to strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI market ahead of its planned IPO.

Here are more details:

• Claude Fable 5.2 targets coding, reasoning and AI agent tasks, while Claude Mythos 5.2 targets approved cybersecurity and life-sciences research applications

• Anthropic said access to Claude Mythos 5.2 is restricted to organizations approved through its verification programs for cybersecurity and life-sciences research, while Claude Fable 5.2 is available more broadly

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Anthropic said the new models generate outputs up to 30 per cent faster than their Claude 5.1 predecessors and communicate more clearly with users

• The company said the models are priced at $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens, lower than the pricing for previous Fable and Mythos releases

• The launch follows Anthropic's rollout of Claude Haiku 5.5 in October as the AI startup broadens its product lineup ahead of a planned IPO

• Competition in the AI industry has also intensified as OpenAI, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms rapidly release new models focused on coding, reasoning and AI agents to attract developers and enterprise customers

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement