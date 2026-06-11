WASHINGTON, June 10 : Anthropic called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday not to block state AI regulations unless lawmakers pass a "rigorous" federal law that addresses "catastrophic AI risks," according to a company statement, as part of a broader proposal to set rules on the technology.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Congress to enact legislation that would supersede state rules on AI. Anthropic on Wednesday weighed in on that topic, adding that Congress should require AI companies to put their most powerful models through independent safety tests, according to a company statement.

Anthropic is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering. The listing would represent one of the most consequential stock ​market debuts in years, potentially reshaping benchmark indexes, investor flows and the broader narrative driving U.S. equities.

Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters about the timing of the policy proposal.

The company would need support from U.S. President Donald Trump to advance its policy goals in Washington.

The relationship between Trump and Anthropic ruptured earlier this year after the company refused to ‌allow the U.S. military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems. The government retaliated by putting it on a national security blacklist, set to take effect later in the year.

The dispute between the Trump administration and the company is showing signs of easing across parts of the U.S. government, Reuters reported on June 5.

The company on Wednesday also urged Congress and states to modernize the technology used to pay unemployment benefits ​to prepare ​for potential ⁠AI-driven layoffs. Half of Americans fear that the rise of AI ​could put them or someone in ​their ⁠household out of work, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

The technology used to pay unemployment ⁠benefits ​is "not sufficiently prepared for ​a large labor market shock," the company said.