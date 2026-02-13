Anthropic valued at $380 billion in latest funding round

Feb 12 : AI startup Anthropic said on Thursday it has raised $30 billion in its latest funding round, which was co-led by investors including D. E. Shaw Ventures, ICONIQ and MGX, valuing the Claude chatbot maker at $380 billion.

Insatiable demand for AI and growing enterprise adoption have driven tech spending higher globally, pushing valuations of AI startups like Anthropic to record levels amid massive investor interest.

Anthropic has differentiated itself in the AI space by focusing its model training on coding, with Claude Code gaining strong traction among developers.

That strategy has also helped the company build its revenue base — the company said its current run-rate revenue is $14 billion. For Claude Code alone, the run-rate revenue has grown to over $2.5 billion, more than doubling since the beginning of 2026.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Anthropic was also the force behind the brutal selloff in global software stocks this month, with its product advances — including a Claude Cowork plugin for legal work — sparking fresh worries around the disruptive potential to the software sector from sophisticated AI models.

Other significant investors in the Series G funding round included Sequoia Capital, Menlo Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Blackstone and affiliated funds of BlackRock, Anthropic said.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, was increasing its stake in Anthropic to about $1 billion.

Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet and Amazon, launched a new flagship model called Opus 4.6 last week, stepping up efforts to deliver more advanced tools for enterprise and consumer use.