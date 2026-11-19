Nov 19 : Anthropic's record $81 billion IPO brings to Wall Street an avatar of a sector that proponents herald as an economic panacea, while detractors warn it has stoked a market bubble and could ultimately threaten humanity itself.

More immediately, the Claude chatbot maker's debut after securing a $1.5 trillion valuation in the IPO, together with Tuesday's earnings report by AI poster child Nvidia, signals the industry has nominally passed the two big tests facing it this week.

The strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to the sector, even as a rocky market reception for Nvidia results which looked strong at first blush, signals the euphoria around the sector has cooled.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the Anthropic debut.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-center-skeptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the incipient crushing debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

An extramarital-affair scandal involving Nvidia's CEO and a spike in Treasury yields have further unnerved investors.

AN INDUSTRY BENCHMARK

As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark, with its arch-rival OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing.

The company sold 980 million shares at $83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched the roadshow. The additional $26 billion raised through a private placement takes the total haul to over $107 billion.

"Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain," IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for about 28 per cent of Anthropic's shares offered, or roughly $19 billion.

When it debuts on the Nasdaq later on Thursday, Anthropic will join the world's trillion-dollar club, alongside technology giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

The listing will also give retail investors a chance to pile into one of the AI industry's hottest names, potentially amplifying swings in the stock as trading begins.

The buzz has already spilled onto prediction markets, where traders are placing bets on everything from its opening pop to where the stock will close on its first day.

JUSTIFYING THE PRICE TAG

Debate has intensified across global markets in recent months over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, some of the world's biggest CEOs, and political leaders split over its sustainability.

Much of the scrutiny has focused on circular financing arrangements. A complicated web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors has raised questions over how much of the industry's growth is being fueled by money circulating within the same ecosystem.

Anthropic's breakneck growth has so far defied these concerns, but some investors have said they may wait for the initial euphoria to subside before buying.

"It doesn't have to be a bad company for it to be a bad investment at the IPO price," said Nic Puckrin, cross-asset analyst and founder of Coin Bureau.

Anthropic has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, underscoring how its rapid growth hinges on securing vast amounts of future computing capacity, some of which relies on financing beyond the company's control.

Investors will be watching Anthropic's debut and subsequent trading closely, with analysts expecting the stock to emerge as a proxy for the broader AI trade as questions over valuations, spending and returns weigh on sentiment.

The company will also need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced AI models over concerns that they pose cybersecurity threats and could be exploited by bad actors to target critical government and private infrastructure.

Anthropic warned in its IPO prospectus that AI could behave unpredictably and advance faster than oversight mechanisms, posing potentially "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."