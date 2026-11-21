Nov 20 : Anthropic's underwriter, tasked with stabilizing its share price after its market debut, closed a position meant to do that, Anthropic said on Friday. With the AI company's shares falling 11 per cent, the move means one potential source of buying support is now unavailable.

Anthropic named investment bank Morgan Stanley as the initial public offering's stabilization agent to support the stock after its market debut. In that role, the bank received an option, known as a greenshoe, to buy additional shares — 147 million in Anthropic’s case — directly from the company on behalf of the underwriting syndicate.

Alternatively, the underwriters can buy shares in the open market to cover the greenshoe, which can support the stock price. In the case of Anthropic, whose shares closed on Thursday at $97.17, about 17 per cent above its IPO price, Morgan Stanley exercised the full greenshoe at the IPO price, Anthropic said. The stock was last down 11.5 per cent on Friday at $86, after falling to as low as $85 earlier in the session.

The exercise brought aggregate gross proceeds from the IPO to roughly $93.5 billion.

Underwriters typically have up to 30 days after an IPO to exercise the greenshoe option, which allows them to buy additional shares directly from the company to cover shares sold in excess of the original offering.

It is common for underwriters to exercise the greenshoe when shares are trading above their IPO price on the first day of trading, as they can buy the additional shares directly from the company at the offering price. With the full option exercised, Morgan Stanley can no longer use open-market purchases to cover any remaining overallotment if shares fall below the $83 IPO price. Market participants have questioned the underwriters' timing given Thursday's market volatility, one person familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Carsten Hesse, London-based head of index events at Berenberg, said the development is positive for Anthropic as it increases the proceeds raised in the IPO."However, it is less positive for investors, who are losing an important potential source of buying support," he said in a note to clients. "It seems like the bookrunners have given up their remaining stabilisation option already after 1 day just as the share price is getting closer to the IPO price."

Anthropic’s IPO roadshow and strong market debut raised hopes that other AI companies could follow it to the public markets, with issuers looking to capitalize on renewed investor appetite. SB Energy, a company that develops, owns and operates data centers and power infrastructure, updated its IPO prospectus with the latest financial information shortly after Anthropic priced its offering, underscoring how companies were preparing to move ahead. But that optimism was tested late on Thursday as a broader selloff in technology stocks gathered pace.