Anthropic’s more than $20 billion funding to close as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 6 : AI startup Anthropic is ironing out the final details on a funding round likely to raise more than $20 billion and slated to close as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Claude chatbot maker was initially seeking $10 billion but is now on track to raise more than double that amount at a $350 billion valuation, due to excess investor interest, the report added.