Logo
Logo

Business

Anthropic's Mythos model accessed by unauthorized users, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic's Mythos model accessed by unauthorized users, Bloomberg News reports

Anthropic's Mythos model accessed by unauthorized users, Bloomberg News reports

Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

22 Apr 2026 05:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 21 : A small group of unauthorized users has accessed Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement