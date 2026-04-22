Anthropic's Mythos model accessed by unauthorized users, Bloomberg News reports

April 21 : A small group of unauthorized users has accessed Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter.
Source: Reuters
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April 21 : A small group of unauthorized users has accessed Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter.
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