Anthropic's pre-IPO credit facility set to exceed $10 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Aug 18 : Anthropic's revolving credit facility is expected to exceed its roughly $10 billion target, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, as the AI lab prepares for what could be one of the biggest public listings on record.

Banks are jockeying for a piece of the expanded credit line, hoping the involvement will strengthen their case for a role in the IPO, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic has asked the banks most active in arranging the credit facility to commit about $1.25 billion each, with a second tier of active lenders encouraged to offer around $1 billion, Bloomberg said. Commitments for less active roles would fall to about $750 million or less.

The talks are ongoing and Anthropic could decide to limit the size of the revolver to the target or even below, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic, which confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering in June, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company behind the Claude chatbot, Anthropic, is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, Reuters exclusively reported on Friday.

Its annual revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July.