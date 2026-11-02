Anthropic's quarterly loss shrinks, revenue jumps ahead of blockbuster IPO

Nov 2 : Anthropic's net loss narrowed sharply in the third quarter, while revenue jumped, an amended IPO filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

The AI company's net loss fell to $23.29 billion in the three months ended September 30 from $66.3 billion in the second quarter, while revenue rose to $16.96 billion from $11.56 billion.

Anthropic filed to go public last week, setting the stage for what could be the biggest initial public offering on record, as investors scrutinize the vast sums being poured into AI infrastructure.