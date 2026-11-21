WASHINGTON, Nov 20 : Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown will donate to US President Donald Trump's cradle-to-adulthood investment program known as Trump Accounts, according to a source familiar with the donation, joining a slew of wealthy individuals supporting the initiative.

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in ​its blockbuster IPO on Thursday after underwriters exercised an option to buy additional ​shares.

Brown's donation is the latest sign of Anthropic's effort to improve relations with the Trump administration. The AI developer and its CEO, Dario Amodei, have at times clashed with Trump and senior administration officials over AI policy. In recent months, Brown, Anthropic's chief compute officer, has emerged as a key liaison to the administration, appearing at a technology-focused G20 event hosted by the US in August and at the September launch of a government AI tool.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Friday that an Anthropic founder would donate to the program "over the next few weeks," without naming Brown.

Trump Accounts provide government-funded investment accounts of $1,000 to US citizens born between 2025 and 2028. The program aims to promote investing and financial literacy from an early age.