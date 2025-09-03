Anthropic's valuation more than doubles to $183 billion after $13 billion fundraise

Artificial-intelligence company Anthropic said on Tuesday it is now valued at $183 billion post-money, over twice as much as its earlier valuation, as investor enthusiasm towards AI startups stays strong despite some doubts over tech industry spending.

The new valuation is a jump from the $61.5 billion post-money valuation in March this year, where it raised $3.5 billion.

Anthropic said it raised $13 billion in a Series F round led by investment firm ICONIQ.

The "investment will expand our capacity to meet growing enterprise demand, deepen our safety research, and support international expansion as we continue building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems," Anthropic said in a blog post.

The startup, backed by Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com, has distinguished its work, in part, by building AI models that excel at coding.

Anthropic's run-rate revenue, which had grown to approximately $1 billion at the beginning of 2025, was more than $5 billion by August.

The startup behind the Claude large language models unveiled Opus 4.1 in August, an upgrade to Opus 4 on agentic tasks, real-world coding and reasoning.

The latest funding round was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Anthropic said. Other major investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone and Coatue.

U.S. startup funding surged 75.6 per cent in the first half of 2025, driven largely by major AI investments and bold bets from big tech companies, putting it on track for its second-best year ever, a report from PitchBook showed in July.

Last month, Anthropic said it will offer Claude to the U.S. government for $1. Claude, along with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, was added to a list of approved AI vendors, the U.S. government's central purchasing arm said in August.

Amazon is considering another multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic to strengthen their strategic partnership, the Financial Times had reported in July.