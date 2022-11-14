Logo
Ant's consumer finance unit to more than double capital to $2.62 billion
Ant's consumer finance unit to more than double capital to $2.62 billion

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an Ant Group logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

14 Nov 2022 07:52PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 08:14PM)
HONG KONG :The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will increase its registered capital to 18.5 billion yuan ($2.62 billion) from 8 billion yuan previously, and take on new investors, an exchange filing released on Monday said.

Ant, which will retain its 50 per cent stake in the unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, will invest 5.25 billion yuan as part of the capital injection, according to the filing made by the unit's minority shareholder Yuyue medical.

Hangzhou Jintou Digital Technology Group, a company controlled by the local government, will invest 1.85 billion yuan and become the second biggest shareholder with a 10 per cent stake, according to the filing.

($1 = 7.0662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

