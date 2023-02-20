Logo
Business

A.P. Moller Capital plans $750 million infrastructure deals in South, Southeast Asia
Business

A.P. Moller Capital plans $750 million infrastructure deals in South, Southeast Asia

A.P. Moller Capital plans $750 million infrastructure deals in South, Southeast Asia

FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

20 Feb 2023 11:37AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:37AM)
SINGAPORE : A.P. Moller Capital, the asset management unit of Danish transportation and logistics giant A.P. Moller Group, said on Monday it aims to invest more than $750 million in the high-growth markets of South and Southeast Asia.

The investment firm said in a statement it had set up an office in Singapore and plans to invest in various infrastructure platforms in those markets.

"This is the next exciting step in the growth of A.P. Moller Capital and our investment business in Asia, where we see significant opportunity...," said Dhruv Narain, partner at A.P. Moller Capital and head of its Asia team.

A.P. Moller Capital manages more than $1.5 billion and has invested in 16 projects.

Narain, who joined the company in August, is a 20-year investment veteran with stints at firms including Macquarie Group, the International Finance Corporation and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Source: Reuters

