Logo
Logo

Business

Apollo, Blackstone work on $36 billion debt deal for Anthropic, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Apollo, Blackstone work on $36 billion debt deal for Anthropic, Bloomberg News reports

Apollo, Blackstone work on $36 billion debt deal for Anthropic, Bloomberg News reports

Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 May 2026 05:27AM (Updated: 29 May 2026 05:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 28 : Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are working to bring in additional investors for about $36 billion debt financing tied to AI startup Anthropic PBC's efforts to expand its AI infrastructure, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The debt would be used to buy custom chips from Google. Anthropic would then lease these chips, known as tensor processing units, or TPUs, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Broadcom, which helps Google develop the chips, is backstopping payments on the largest portions of the transaction, the report added.

Anthropic said on Thursday it had raised $65 billion at a $965 billion post-money valuation, surpassing rival OpenAI, as the AI startup looks to expand computing capacity to meet growing demand for its Claude chatbot.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Bloomberg report said that Apollo and Blackstone plan to sell down part of the debt while retaining significant portions themselves.

Investors are being asked to submit orders this week, with the deal expected to close next week, the report said, adding that discussions are ongoing and the terms could still change.

Anthropic and OpenAI are eyeing potential IPOs as early as this year.

Apollo, Blackstone, Anthropic, Google and Broadcom did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement