Business

Apollo considering $9.5 billion investment in Seven & i buyout, Bloomberg says
Business

Apollo considering $9.5 billion investment in Seven & i buyout, Bloomberg says

Apollo considering $9.5 billion investment in Seven & i buyout, Bloomberg says

FILE PHOTO: Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store logo is pictured in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 12:21PM
TOKYO : Apollo Global Management is considering investing as much as 1.5 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) in a management buyout of Japan's Seven & i Holdings, Bloomberg News said on Friday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

Under the plan, Seven & i's founding family will invest 500 billion yen in equity, trading company Itochu Corp will invest over 1 trillion yen in equity, and Apollo up to 1.5 trillion yen in preferred shares, according to the report.

In an interview with Reuters, Apollo declined to comment on whether it is engaged with parties for a Seven & i deal.

($1 = 158.2300 yen)

Source: Reuters

