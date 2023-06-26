Logo
Apollo Global leads debt investment in chipmaker Wolfspeed: Media
FILE PHOTO: View of a Wolfspeed's Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer during an event on the future of the decommissioned coal-fired power plant in the Western German Saarland region in Ensdorf, Germany, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

26 Jun 2023 02:54AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2023 03:31AM)
A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management is making a debt investment between US$1 billion to US$2 billion in chipmaker Wolfspeed to support its expansion in the US, media outlets reported on Sunday.

The financing would make US$1.25 billion of cash available immediately to Wolfspeed, while another US$750 million could be drawn later, Bloomberg News reported.

The report added it was structured as seven-year secured notes carrying a coupon of 9.875 per cent and can be paid back after three years.

The Information reported the deal could be announced in the coming days.

In September last year, Wolfspeed said it will build a multi-billion dollar factory in Chatham County, North Carolina, to make the raw materials used for chips that power things like electric vehicles as demand surges.

Apollo Global Management and Wolfspeed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

