Nov 20 : Apollo and Goldman Sachs said on Friday they priced about $44 billion of senior and subordinated notes to fund the purchase of GPUs and related equipment for SpaceX , in what the firms called the largest GPU financing to date.

The deal underscores the large capital requirements of the AI boom as technology companies race to secure advanced processors and build out computing infrastructure needed to support AI development.

Here are more details:

• The transaction, which was oversubscribed and upsized because of strong investor demand, is expected to finance the next generation of Nvidia Vera Rubin chips for SpaceX's terrestrial compute buildout.

• Lease schedules are expected to start when the GPUs and related equipment are delivered in the first half of 2027

• BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and accounts advised by KKR provided anchor commitments

• SpaceX said last month that an affiliate of Apollo Global Management would buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to the company in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion