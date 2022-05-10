Logo
Appian wins $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems
Appian wins $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems

FILE PHOTO: A man talks on the phone under a Pega logo at the Pegasystems booth at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

10 May 2022 10:05PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 10:05PM)
Appian Corp, a cloud computing and software company, said on Tuesday that a Virginia jury ordered rival Pegasystems Inc to pay $2.04 billion in damages for trade secret misappropriation.

In morning trading, Appian shares were up 25.1 per cent at $53.83, while Pegasystems was down 20.6 per cent at $52.38.

The damages award issued by the Fairfax County jury after a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said.

Pegasystems did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

