Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million

March 26 : Apple said it was adding Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity Electronics to its American Manufacturing Program, with plans to invest $400 million through 2030 to expand U.S.-based production of key components.

The partnerships, which also involve companies including TSMC and GlobalFoundries, aim to boost domestic semiconductor and materials manufacturing for Apple products while strengthening its U.S. supply chain.

The expansion builds on Apple's $600 billion, four-year commitment to invest in U.S. manufacturing and innovation announced last year.