Apple Ads and Apple Maps should not be designated under Digital Markets Act, says EU

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 : The European Commission said on Thursday Apple’s Maps and Ads services will not be designated as gatekeepers under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, citing their relatively low usage and limited market impact in Europe.

"The Commission has concluded that Apple does not qualify as a gatekeeper in relation to Apple Ads and Apple Maps, as neither of these platform services constitute an important gateway for business users to reach end users," it said in a statement.

Apple said it welcomed the decision.

"These services face significant competition in Europe, and we're pleased the Commission recognized they do not meet the criteria for designation under the Digital Markets Act," it said in a statement.

The EU's DMA is among the strictest laws worldwide aimed at curbing the market power of major tech companies, designed to make it easier for users to switch between competing services such as social media platforms, web browsers and app stores.