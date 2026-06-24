Apple aims for better and more entertainment offerings, executive Cue says 

CANNES, France, June 24 : Apple aims to release "better and more" TV shows and movies on its streaming service and in movie theaters, senior executive Eddy Cue told Reuters as he accepted an entertainment industry honor in France.

The iPhone maker began offering original TV series and films through the Apple TV+ streaming app in 2019. The company found success with Oscar best picture winner "CODA," box-office blockbuster "F1" and Emmy-winning shows such as "The Studio" and "Ted Lasso."

Cue, who oversees Apple's media and entertainment businesses, was recognized this week as the 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. In an interview with Reuters, Cue said that Apple's incoming chief executive, John Ternus, "has been a huge supporter and lover of our content" and he expected the company's commitment to entertainment to continue.

"We want to keep getting better and more," Cue said. "So that's what we're aiming to do. And I know that John would agree with that."

Writers are working on the script for a planned sequel to "F1," Cue said. The racing drama starring Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 driver hauled in more than $634 million at the global box office.

Apple plans to make additional movies for its streaming service and for movie theaters, Cue added. Last year, the company dropped the plus sign and renamed the streaming service Apple TV.

"The types of movies that we're creating, some of them will go to streaming," Cue said. "But we know that we're making movies that are to go to theaters, and we'll keep doing that."

"I think it's very complementary," he added. "I think going theatrical did not hurt us with 'F1.' People loved it when we brought it out on Apple TV and people loved it in the theater."