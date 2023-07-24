Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady - Bloomberg News

Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 06:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with the year before, Bloomberg News said on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is aiming to hold shipments steady despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, the report said, adding Apple is considering raising the price for Pro models.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the iPhone-maker inched higher in trading before the bell.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.