Apple appeals to overturn UK government's 'back door' order, Financial Times reports

Apple has appealed against a British government order to create a "back door" in its most secure cloud storage systems, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, Apple had removed its most advanced security encryption for cloud data in Britain, in an unprecedented response to government demands for access to user data.

The change affected a feature called Advanced Data Protection, which extends end-to-end encryption across a wide range of cloud data.

It meant Apple could access iCloud backups in certain cases that it otherwise could not, such as copies of iMessages, and hand it over to authorities if legally compelled. With end-to-end encryption enabled, even Apple cannot access the data.

Britain's Home Office and the Investigatory Powers Tribunal did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Apple declined to comment.