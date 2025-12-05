Logo
Apple appoints Meta's Newstead as general counsel amid executive changes
Jennifer Newstead, chief legal officer at Meta Platforms Inc., departs the U.S. District Court, where Meta Platforms and the Federal Trade Commission are facing off in a trial that could force the company to unwind its acquisitions of messaging platform WhatsApp and image-sharing app Instagram, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

05 Dec 2025 06:35AM
Dec 4 : Apple on Thursday announced that Meta Platforms' chief legal officer, Jennifer Newstead, will join the company as its general counsel and senior vice president.

Newstead, who previously served as the legal adviser of the U.S. Department of State, will become Apple's general counsel in March, after assuming the role of senior vice president next month.

The appointment, along with various other executive transitions, follows longtime Apple head of human interface design Alan Dye being appointed as chief design officer at Meta.

Apple's current general counsel, Kate Adams, who has been in the role since 2017, will retire late next year following a transition of duties, the company said.

The company also announced that Lisa Jackson, who serves as vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives, will retire in late January.

Apple's government affairs organization, which falls under its environment, policy, and social initiatives, will merge with the general counsel role and will be led by Newstead after Adams' retirement.

Source: Reuters
