Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple asks US employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple asks US employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status: Report

Apple asks US employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status: Report

The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, on Oct 16, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

02 Sep 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple is asking its US employees to report their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status "voluntarily" by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report.

New guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.

Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Apple iPhone

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us