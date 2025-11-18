Apple takes 25% share of China smartphone market in October on iPhone 17 demand

Apple's iPhone accounted for one in every four smartphones sold in China in October, with sales jumping 37 per cent from a year earlier on strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, data from research firm Counterpoint showed on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Apple last achieved this market share milestone in 2022, when competition in the premium segment was weaker.

China’s overall smartphone sell-through grew 8 per cent year-over-year in October, driven by Apple and domestic manufacturers, data showed. All three iPhone 17 variants posted mid-to-high double-digit percentage growth, led by the base variant, Counterpoint said.

New iPhone models accounted for more than 80 per cent of Apple’s unit sales, Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said. "We’re likely to see growth amplified as rising ASPs (average selling price) push the top line higher."

Apple’s momentum points to a record December quarter, the research firm said.

Domestic brands also contributed to growth in the Chinese smartphone market, with Xiaomi climbing to the number 2 spot for the first time in over a decade after an early launch of its 17 series.

Oppo's smartphone sales rose 19 per cent in October, driven by demand for its Find X9 series and Reno 14 series.

"There’s always some risk, especially with the much-anticipated Huawei Mate 80 series launching on Nov 25," Lam said.

"But there’s a lot of momentum behind Apple, and at this point and not much tapering to indicate a steep drop off."