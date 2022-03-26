Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple closes Russian Mir card loophole for Apple Pay, says Sberbank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple closes Russian Mir card loophole for Apple Pay, says Sberbank

Apple closes Russian Mir card loophole for Apple Pay, says Sberbank

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

26 Mar 2022 12:24AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 01:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. tech giant Apple has suspended its Apple Pay service for Russia's Mir card payment system, Russia's largest lender and payments system said on Friday, closing a loophole that had allowed Russians to keep using the service.

Apple Inc restricted the use of Apple Pay, which began operating in Russia in 2016, on March 1 in the wake of Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, preventing Russian Mastercard and Visa cardholders using the service.

But Russia's home-grown system, Mir, remained connected to Apple Pay until that access was removed on Thursday, according to Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK).

"Apple has informed NSPK it is suspending support for Mir cards in the Apple Pay payment service. Starting from March 24, users cannot add new Mir cards to the service. Apple will stop all operations of previously added cards over the next few days," NSPK said on Friday.

Russia's dominant lender, Sberbank, said that Apple, which did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, had informed the bank of its decision to further restrict access to its Apple Pay service.

"Further use of Mir cards in Apple Pay will not be available," the bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us