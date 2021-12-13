Apple closes in on US$3 trillion market value

:Apple Inc's market value hovered just shy of the US$3 trillion mark on Monday, following a stunning run over the past decade that has turned it into the world's most valuable company.

The stock needs to reach US$182.86 to record US$3 trillion in market value, but was down about 1per cent in afternoon trading after hitting a record high earlier in the day. It rose about 11per cent last week, extending its more than 30per cent gain for the year as investors remain confident that flush consumers will continue to pay top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

The iPhone maker's march from US$2 trillion to near US$3 trillion in market value took just 16 months, as it led a group of megacap tech companies such as Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc that benefited from people and businesses relying heavily on technology during the pandemic.

In comparison, Apple's move to US$2 trillion from US$1 trillion took two years.

"It's now one of the more richly valued companies in the market, which shows the dominance of U.S. technology in the world and how confident investors are that it will remain in Apple’s hands," said Brian Frank, a portfolio manager at Frank Capital who sold his long-standing position in Apple in 2019 as the stock's valuation rose. "It seems like the stock has priced in every possible good outcome."

Eclipsing the US$3 trillion milestone would add another feather in the cap for Chief Executive Tim Cook, who took over after Steve Jobs resigned in 2011 and oversaw the company's expansion into new products and markets.

"Tim Cook has done an amazing job over the past decade, taking Apple's share price up over 1,400per cent," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

Apple shares have returned 22per cent per year since the 1990s, while the S&P 500 has returned less than 9per cent annually in the same period.

If Apple hits the US$3 trillion milestone, Microsoft Corp will be the only company in the US$2 trillion club, while Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla have crossed US$1 trillion.

Microsoft, which has a market value of roughly US$2.6 trillion, was the world's most valuable company as recently as late October, when Apple reported that supply chain constraints could weigh on the company's growth for the remainder of the year.

Large technology stocks have rallied this year as investors tapped increasing demand for cloud-based products as companies shifted to a hybrid work model and consumers upgraded their devices. The Nasdaq 100, which is top-weighted by large companies such as Apple, is up nearly 26per cent this year, while the broader S&P 500 index is up roughly 24per cent.

The emergence of technologies such as 5G, AR/VR and artificial intelligence may also help Apple and other cash-rich large technology stocks remain in favor with investors as the global economy puts the coronavirus pandemic behind it and supply chain pressures ease.

"Fed tapering and eventually tightening, along with growth concerns toward the end of 2023 helped Apple resume its role as a favorite holding for most investors," Moya said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru and David Randall in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Nick Zieminski)