Apple commits up to $100 million for US titanium in domestic manufacturing push

Oct 20 : Apple said on Tuesday it has committed to purchasing up to $100 million of titanium over three years from a Pennsylvania-based company as part of the iPhone maker's push to expand manufacturing in the United States.

The purchase agreement with Perryman Company, part of Apple's American Manufacturing Program, covers titanium for various products, including its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.

Here are more details:

• Perryman will melt, forge and roll titanium with at least 80 per cent recycled content at its site in Houston, Pennsylvania

• Apple is also expanding its partnership with Delaware-based Qnity Electronics to cover production of films for the new variable-aperture camera system in the iPhone 18 Pro

• Nearly 100 components in the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro are produced by American companies, drawn from suppliers in more than a dozen states, Apple said

• TSMC's Arizona plant will produce more than 100 million chips for Apple in 2026, while Corning's Kentucky facility will make all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches sold worldwide by the end of the year

• Apple launched the American Manufacturing Program last year as part of its $600-billion, four-year commitment to US manufacturing

• In August, Apple opened an Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston, Texas, in the same facility that builds its AI servers and will begin making Mac minis this year